The best sports movies and TV shows

By EW Staff
EW.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current argument in baseball asks fans to answer a complicated question: Is it really fair to compare Shohei Ohtani's dominance in the modern game as a two-way player against Babe Ruth's run in the same position 100 years ago? "Best of" debates create similar discourses among entertainment writers: Is it really fair to compare eras of art and the movies that still speak to audiences years later? What about the shows that we liked 20 years ago, but in retrospect weren't that great, but everyone was so starved for material they liked it? Unlike baseball, there are fewer stats to rely on when considering the best sports movies and TV series, because awards are an unreliable metric. So in this place in time, in this virtual EW bar debate about our favorite sports movies and TV shows, these are the best. Different results than our last go-around, and if readers were to pose this question again in five years, we'd probably have completely different answers. But few genres cause passions to rise like the best sports TV shows and movies, to which we say: Bring it on.

