Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Plans Are ‘On Hold’

By Corey Irwin, Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plans regarding the hologram of Ronnie James Dio - which polarized fans of the late rocker - have been paused. “The hologram is on hold,” Dio’s widow, Wendy, reveals in an exclusive conversation with UCR. “I don’t know if we’re going to do that again or not.”. The hologram originally...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Dio
Person
Ronnie James Dio
Person
Mick Wall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucr#The Dio Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
103GBF

Ronnie James Dio ‘Devil Horns’ Guitar Commissioned for 2021 Bloodstock

The Bloodstock festival has already paid tribute to metal icon Ronnie James Dio in the past with a stage named after him for their annual music weekend, but for this year's event fans will also be able to check out a specially commissioned guitar paying tribute to Dio with the instrument mirroring the look of his famous "devil horns" gesture.
MusicMetalSucks

The Dio Hologram Has Been Retired For Now

Ronnie James Dio’s former wife and longtime manager Wendy Dio says that the controversial touring hologram of her late husband has been retired for the time being. The hologram was projected on stage while a band of live musicians, featuring some of Dio’s former collaborators, performed on stage with a vocal backing track. The hologram debuted at Wacken in 2016, and full tours took place in 2017 and 2019, stirring up plenty of backlash from the metal community from people who felt Dio’s likeness shouldn’t be exploited without his consent.
CelebritiesMacomb Daily

Ronnie James Dio’s posthumous memoir, 5 Things to Know

The late Ronnie James Dio had a big life in rock ‘n’ roll, which included fronting the bands Elf, Rainbow and Black Sabbath/Heaven & Hell, as well as his own group over the course of 10 studio albums. He also helmed the all-star Hear ‘n Aid to raise money for...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WENDY DIO Doesn't Rule Out Second Volume Of RONNIE JAMES DIO's Memoir

The long-awaited autobiography from heavy metal music icon Ronnie James Dio, the powerhouse voice of ELF, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH and his longtime namesake band DIO, will be published on July 27 by Permuted Press in the U.S. and Canada and Constable in the U.K. Co-written with British music journalist Mick Wall and Dio's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography" is now available for pre-order.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Wendy Dio says there’s lots left in Ronnie’s vault; Documentary on the way! [INTERVIEW]

Styles sat down with Ronnie James Dio’s wife Wendy to talk about the late singer’s new autobiography ‘Rainbow in the Dark’ (out now). Wendy also revealed there’s lots left in Dio’s vault of music that we haven’t heard and we’ll get some of it next year with special edition releases. There’s also a documentary about Dio with a tentative 2022 release.
CancerBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WENDY DIO Explains How RONNIE JAMES DIO's Memoir Was Completed After His Death

Ronnie James Dio's wife and manager Wendy Dio spoke to Junkman about the legendary heavy metal singer's just-released memoir, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", which she, along with writer Mick Wall, completed after Ronnie's death. On the topic of the writing process, Wendy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Ronnie started writing the book. And he wasn't in a hurry, but he wanted it out. And he would write a bit and then leave it for a while, and then write a bit and leave it for a while. And then, when he was sick, he scribbled a bunch of notes. 'Cause he wrote the book right up until almost the end of RAINBOW. And then he would scribble notes and put different things down that he wanted to remember to put in the book, and so on and so forth. But, unfortunately, he never got to finish it.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

The Reason Ronnie James Dio ‘Shied Away’ From Joining Black Sabbath The First Time

After Black Sabbath famously fired Ozzy Osbourne, they brought in Ronnie James Dio as replacement. Dio met guitarist Tony Iommi at The Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in 1979. At the time, Dio was looking for a new gig while Iommi was in search of a new vocalist. It worked out nicely for both parties, for a few years at least. By November 1982, Dio left Black Sabbath to form his own band.
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard. The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics. While he was ecstatic...
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Cancels Concert After Thousands Flock to Nashville

The thunder rolled too much on Saturday night, and as a result, officials postponed Garth Brooks’ Nashville show. On Saturday, as Brooks’ fans waited in the Nissan Stadium, severe thunderstorms rolled through Music City. Now, the concert that drew tens of thousands to the outdoor venue has been postponed. Many called for the show to be moved back just one day. However, that plan has now been scratched.

Comments / 0

Community Policy