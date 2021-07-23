Ronnie James Dio Hologram Plans Are ‘On Hold’

Ronnie James Dio's wife and manager Wendy Dio spoke to Junkman about the legendary heavy metal singer's just-released memoir, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", which she, along with writer Mick Wall, completed after Ronnie's death. On the topic of the writing process, Wendy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Ronnie started writing the book. And he wasn't in a hurry, but he wanted it out. And he would write a bit and then leave it for a while, and then write a bit and leave it for a while. And then, when he was sick, he scribbled a bunch of notes. 'Cause he wrote the book right up until almost the end of RAINBOW. And then he would scribble notes and put different things down that he wanted to remember to put in the book, and so on and so forth. But, unfortunately, he never got to finish it.