Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

4 News Now Q&A: Should vaccinated people be worried about breakthrough cases?

KXLY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Should vaccinated people be worried about breakthrough cases?. COVID cases are on the rise again across the country, and while almost all of them are among unvaccinated people, there are a handful of reports about breakthrough infections. Those are cases of fully vaccinated people who still test positive for COVID-19. Just this week, we saw it happen to several Olympic athletes.

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immune System#Covid#Cdc#Umass Dartmouth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthmediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Is Now Telling Viewers Breakthrough Cases Mean Vaccines ‘Don’t Actually Work in the Way They Told Us’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opened his show Friday telling viewers a “huge number” of vaccinated people are getting covid-19. “It turns out that the covid vaccines, those wonder drugs that were absolutely perfect, that were more impressive than the moon landing, the drugs you were not allowed to question in any way, don’t actually work in the way they told us they did,” he said. “The science is more complicated than we thought.”
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Atlanta, GAdailycitizen.news

In Other News: What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?; Atlanta schools to require masks for all students, staff

It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they're not a cause for alarm. COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. So if you’re exposed to it after vaccination, your immune system should be ready to spring into action and fight it. In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick. If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots are very good at reducing the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated. Most people with breakthrough infections experience mild illness, said Dr. William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Covington, KYWKRC

Some worry about impact as COVID cases rise, vaccination rates drop

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Brad Wainscott says he had to raise prices at his restaurant, Libby's Southern Comfort, due to rising food costs. "Some [food costs] are up 47%; some things are up 30-35%, but, you know, we've always had a fair price at Libby's, I feel like, and ... we couldn't do it anymore. We had to raise prices," Wainscott said.
Public HealthPosted by
CW33

Should fully vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?. It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren’t protected. An easing of safety precautions and the large number of people who remain unvaccinated...
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Understanding COVID cases between those with and without vaccinations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID case numbers among vaccinated people, also known as “breakthrough COVID infections” are on the rise. Breakthrough COVID cases don’t make up the majority of COVID related hospitalizations in the country, but health experts say it’s important to know the difference in severity of getting COVID with or without the vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and ensuring the return of restrictions rather than the carefree summer they were promised. "It's almost like they don't care about the rest of the world. They're being selfish and self-centered," Alethea Reed, a 58-year-old health care administrator in the capital Washington told AFP. "As somebody who falls in a higher risk category, and has a spouse who falls in a very high risk category, it's really frustrating," said clinical social worker Anne Hamon, 64, adding she was upset she had not been able to convince her own brother to take the shot. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week recommending that vaccinated people go back to masking across much of the country, the mood was hardening among those who believe their lives were being disrupted as a result of others' choices.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy