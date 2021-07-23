Paddle Splash Water Festival at Lake Natoma

Every August during the 1950s to the early 1960s, Keuka Lake was the home of what was, in our minds, truly “The Greatest Show on Earth”: the Keuka Lake Water Carnival. Preparations took all year, as people planned their performances and readied their boats. Morris Burke used his Cris Craft, and Bob Carpenter had his beautiful Fay Bowen, named The Spirit of Keuka. There was a Century Coronado for barefoot skiing, performed flawlessly by a man from Cypress Gardens, Florida, and attempted and later accomplished by Johnnie Hsu, Bruce Cutler, and Rob Corcoran. There were pyramids and trick skiing and shoe skiing, and really expert slalom skiing. There was the man who put a chair on a disc and went by reading the paper. There were clowns and a dog on an aquaplane and lots of surprises. Rob Corcoran built a hoop that was set on fire, and he jumped through it on skis. Johnnie Hsu did trick jumping and 360-degree turns off the jump at Keuka College, and did flips on his shoe skis and skied backwards, too. Bruce Cutler, who built the jump, was the very best distance jumper, and also had funny acts, especially with the floating bathtub and someone taking a shower. Morris Burke always did a headstand while riding an aquaplane until his wife Selina told him he was too old. There were so many terrific and accomplished acts. Those of us who were too young or not good enough to be in the show dreamed of when we could, and we all practiced diligently to be accepted. Sadly, all good things come to an end, as did our beloved Keuka Lake Water Carnival. But the memories live on.