Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Unusual Demont and Spotify's Will Nellis on the new Fresh Finds Program

By John Peterson
earmilk.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile music streaming has made it easier than ever to distribute music and connect with fans, there is still a lot of nuance to being an independent artist nowadays. With the popularity of editorial playlists on streaming services like Spotify, you now have to not only understand what an algorithm is and how one functions, but also be able to strategically position yourself to fit within the constraints of said algorithms. It can be a confusing and overwhelming process for any artist without a strong understanding of the sort of processes that go into curating and playlisting. That's why, in an EARMILK exclusive interview, breakthrough artist Unusual Demont talks about his experience as a member of the inaugural Fresh Finds Program while Spotify's junior editor Will Nellis provides some background on the program and gives some additional transparency on the editorial process.

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Music Streaming Services#Earmilk#The Fresh Finds Program#Ekkstacy#Q A#Amber#Jerry Folk Safario
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Country
Spain
Country
India
News Break
Youtube
Country
Philippines
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Genesis Owusu joins Spotify’s RADAR emerging artist program

Ghanian-Australian hip-hop star Genesis Owusu has been announced as the latest artist to join Spotify’s global emerging artist program RADAR. The program will provide the Canberra-based MC with track placement in the RADAR playlist, as well as on-platform marketing, bespoke content and social promotion for upcoming releases. Owusu, who recently...
Cell PhonesEDMTunes

Spotify Adds “What’s New” Feed to App

Following in the footsteps of the social media platforms that came before it, Spotify announced that it will be releasing a notification feature and news feed for newly released content. This “What’s New” Feed will deliver personalized updates of Podcasts and Song Releases. These are passive algorithms based on the...
Musichellokpop.com

BTS Joins Spotify’s Billions Club With “Dynamite”

Congratulations to BTS for bagging a brand-new historic record!. Sweeping the music charts around the world, BTS has recently added yet another remarkable accolade. Just recently, Spotify announced that the K-pop septet is now officially part of the platform’s Billions Club. The world’s largest music streaming company shared that the group’s English bop “Dynamite” surpassed one billion streams.
Musicmspoweruser.com

Spotify’s mysterious Car Thing reviewed

A few months ago Spotify released their much-leaked Car Thing music player on an invitation-only basis to some US subscribers. That exclusivity means we have not heard much about how the accessory operates. Today we have a review by Joshua Chang, who managed to get the device via Spotify’s waiting...
MusicThe Next Web

Spotify will now notify you immediately about new releases

When music streaming apps started offering their services in India, Rdio (RIP) was my top choice because it offered a list of new releases with multiple filters. This helped me keep track of new albums from artists that I loved. Now, Spotify is rolling out a similar feature that will...
Technologyinputmag.com

Spotify finally adds ‘What's New’ feature with its latest update

Spotify never had its variation of a “What’s New” tab on its app. Yes, that’s right — in all its years of existence. The popular music streaming service billed as a handy, simple way to follow and listen to all of your favorite musicians never included a handy, simple way to... find the newest tracks from said favorite musicians.
Entertainmentdancingastronaut.com

Spotify’s top artists still struggle to generate significant streaming revenue, according to new report,

With live music venues and the ability to tour largely shut down over the past year-and-a-half, dialogue about how much revenue artists receive from streaming services began to take center stage. Unable to make money by performing, record sales made up the bulk of artists’ profit in 2020, and musicians began voicing how they were struggling to survive on minimal streaming payouts.
MusicBillboard

Spotify Launches Weekly 'Noteable Releases' Playlist as a Songwriter's New Music Friday

Spotify has launched the inaugural edition of their serialized playlist "Noteable Releases." The new playlist is the latest addition of the DSP’s Noteable initiative, designed to highlight the songwriters behind the world’s greatest hits and will act as a quasi-New Music Friday for the publishing world, sharing the hottest new tracks (and its songwriters) every Friday.
Musicmobilesyrup.com

Spotify’s What’s New section locks you further into its music filter bubble

A new update is rolling out to Spotify that makes it easier to see if your favourite artists have released new music recently. If you’re a Spotify listener, you’ll notice a small bell icon in the top right-hand corner of your home screen. The icon is tucked beside the existing ‘History’ feature and the settings.
Musicearmilk.com

Arrows unveils feel-good blues/rock single “To Your World”

From journalism and podcasting to making music, Arrows (aka David Britto) holds an emporium of talent within the music sector. Now, we are treated to his latest “To Your World,” featuring the vocals of Raghav Meattle. Holding universal relatability wrapped up in a sunshine ray of warming, uplifting energy, this is undoubtedly a feel-good single, perfect for any time you’re feeling down, in need of a boost of motivation, or simply a sonic pick-me-up.
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy