Unusual Demont and Spotify's Will Nellis on the new Fresh Finds Program

While music streaming has made it easier than ever to distribute music and connect with fans, there is still a lot of nuance to being an independent artist nowadays. With the popularity of editorial playlists on streaming services like Spotify, you now have to not only understand what an algorithm is and how one functions, but also be able to strategically position yourself to fit within the constraints of said algorithms. It can be a confusing and overwhelming process for any artist without a strong understanding of the sort of processes that go into curating and playlisting. That's why, in an EARMILK exclusive interview, breakthrough artist Unusual Demont talks about his experience as a member of the inaugural Fresh Finds Program while Spotify's junior editor Will Nellis provides some background on the program and gives some additional transparency on the editorial process.