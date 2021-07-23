Cancel
Tokyo Olympics USA vs. New Zealand: Everything you need to know about the USWNT's next opponent

By Sandra Herrera
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States women's national team didn't exactly get off to the start they wanted. After their stunning 3-0 loss to Sweden they'll have to regroup quickly and steady the ship. For their second match of the Olympic games, team USA will square off against New Zealand on July 24 at Tokyo Stadium in Japan. Let's take a closer look at the team who many consider will give the USWNT the most trouble during the Tokyo games.

