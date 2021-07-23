Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 update: More than 550 new positive cases statewide

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHmBg_0b5tBpeD00

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 557 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,218,975 on Friday, July 23.

There was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 27,820 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYFqX_0b5tBpeD00

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard .

Comments / 0

Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Unvaccinated people in Connecticut 17 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, even as breakthrough cases increase

Unvaccinated people in Connecticut have been about 17 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 during the month of July than vaccinated people, according to state data, even as breakthrough cases have become slightly more common due to the spread of the Delta variant. As of Wednesday, the state had recorded about 240 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated residents during July, ...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia’s COVID positivity rate surpasses 5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 694,384 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, July 30, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,178 from the 693,206 reported Thursday, a larger increase than the 1,101 reported from Wednesday to Thursday.
Public Healthheraldstandard.com

State Health Department to text those who didn't get second vaccine doses

The state Department of Health will launch a text messaging campaign next week to remind the partially vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the required second dose. There are about 250,000 Pennsylvanians who never went for their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, said Alison Beam, the state’s acting health secretary.
Indiana Stateindianapublicradio.org

1,284 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Indiana

Thursday the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, six new COVID deaths, and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.7 percent, up from 6.5 percent on Wednesday. Delaware County reported 15 new cases Thursday, with no new deaths and a 4.6 percent seven-day positivity rate – the same...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate spikes again, reaching highest level in more than two months

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped again Tuesday, reaching its highest level in more than two months. The state’s numbers have trended upward in recent weeks, likely due to presence of the highly contagious Delta variant, which researchers say makes up more than 60% of Connecticut’s cases. Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he will decide soon whether to require children to wear masks in ...
Public Healthfollowsouthjersey.com

New Jersey Reports More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time in Three Months

SOUTH JERSEY — On Thursday, New Jersey reported a total of 1,017 new COVID-19 cases — the highest total in three months. New Jersey last reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state on May 8, which is when 1,030 new cases were added to its total. The recent uptick in cases comes as the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than other variants, has spread throughout the United States.
TravelThegardenisland.com

13 new COVID-19 cases on Kaua‘i, state sets record

LIHU‘E — Friday, the state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 13 cases of COVID-19 on the island. Of these cases, 12 are residents and the other is a visitor. The majority, 10, are adults, and the rest children. Five of the cases are related to mainland travel....

Comments / 0

Community Policy