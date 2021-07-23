COVID-19 update: More than 550 new positive cases statewide
The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 557 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,218,975 on Friday, July 23.
There was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 27,820 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.
RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard .
