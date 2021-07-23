Tickets for Rock Hall Induction Ceremony go on sale July 30

Tickets for the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will on sale to the public on Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. EST.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Click HERE to buy tickets.

The ceremony will honor this year’s Induction Class:

Performer Category (honoring bands and solo artists who, in their careers, have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.)

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award (given to a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.)

Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award ( given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.)

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award ( given to non - performing industry professionals who, through their dedicated belief and support of artists and their music have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.)



Clarence Avant

Fans who can watch the in-person induction ceremony can watch it later on HBO and stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.

