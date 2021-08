Netflix is extending its range of streaming services for its subscribers to include video games.It comes after the company posted its latest financial results today (July 21 2021), which revealed that subscription growth had slowed significantly.Despite a huge year for subscriptions in 2020 due to lockdown, this year the Californian based company have added just 1.5 million new subscribers worldwide. In a letter to investors, Netflix said they were now in the early stages of expanding into the video games market, building on its earlier work with interactive television on projects such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the Stranger...