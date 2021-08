A man died early Friday in DeKalb County in a motorcycle crash, DeKalb County Police confirmed.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near Flat Shoals Road and shut down I-20 West for a number of hours.

DeKalb Police said the crash happened when the motorcycle struck the back of a van.

"The adult male rider of the motorcycle died from his injuries and his identity is being withheld at this time," a police statement said.