Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Stream Bizzy Banks’ Tense, Impressive New Brooklyn Drill Mixtape Same Energy

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week saw the release of Faith, the second posthumous album from the late Brooklyn drill star Pop Smoke. Before his death, Pop was easily the biggest thing within the fast-exploding Brooklyn drill genre. After his passing, he’s come to tower over the genre completely. But a few rappers are coming up in Brooklyn drill and keeping the genre’s energy going. One of them is East New York’s Bizzy Banks, who got to know Pop during their brief overlapping time in the spotlight and who killed his appearance on the Faith track “30.” Today, Bizzy has come out with his own new mixtape, and it’s a good one.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bizzy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Dipset#Same Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.
CelebritiesNBC News

Jay Pickett, 'Port Charles' and 'General Hospital' actor, dies at 60

Jay Pickett, an actor and producer known for his roles on "Port Charles" and "General Hospital," died Friday on the set of his upcoming film, "Treasure Valley." He was 60. The official Facebook page of the film — in which Pickett starred and served as a producer and writer — announced Pickett's death on Sunday, writing that Pickett died suddenly while preparing to film a scene on location in Idaho.

Comments / 0

Community Policy