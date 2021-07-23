Stream Bizzy Banks’ Tense, Impressive New Brooklyn Drill Mixtape Same Energy

Last week saw the release of Faith, the second posthumous album from the late Brooklyn drill star Pop Smoke. Before his death, Pop was easily the biggest thing within the fast-exploding Brooklyn drill genre. After his passing, he’s come to tower over the genre completely. But a few rappers are coming up in Brooklyn drill and keeping the genre’s energy going. One of them is East New York’s Bizzy Banks, who got to know Pop during their brief overlapping time in the spotlight and who killed his appearance on the Faith track “30.” Today, Bizzy has come out with his own new mixtape, and it’s a good one.