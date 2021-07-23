Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Cop charged with murdering stepson; Human remains found, son charged with dad's death, mom missing - TCDPOD

 9 days ago
July 23, 2021 (TCD) --

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A Baltimore police officer allegedly murders his 15-year-old stepson and hides his body in an attic crawlspace (1:14). And a Wisconsin man is charged with homicide after his father’s dismembered remains were found on a rural property, while his mother remains missing (27:54). Criminal justice professor Dr. Nicky Jackson joins host Ana Garcia.

YouTube: Cop charged with murdering stepson; Human remains found, son charged with dad’s death, mom missing - TCDPOD

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week

SUBSCRIBE: APPLE PODCASTS / SPOTIFY / STITCHER / GOOGLE PODCASTS / YOUTUBE

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com
