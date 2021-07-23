Cop charged with murdering stepson; Human remains found, son charged with dad’s death, mom missing - TCDPOD

July 23, 2021 (TCD) --

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A Baltimore police officer allegedly murders his 15-year-old stepson and hides his body in an attic crawlspace (1:14). And a Wisconsin man is charged with homicide after his father’s dismembered remains were found on a rural property, while his mother remains missing (27:54). Criminal justice professor Dr. Nicky Jackson joins host Ana Garcia.

