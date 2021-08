Jimin of BTS has opened up about his feelings towards the group’s success and popularity. Over the past year, the K-pop juggernauts have released three English-language hits – ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’ – all of which have reached Number One on the Billboard 100. In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, member Jimin spoke about his views this success and how it has affected him.