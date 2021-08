Instagram has announced a new Sensitive Content Control setting for its app, which will modify how many “upsetting” or “offensive” images users might see in the Explore panel.Sensitive Content, as Instagram defines it, is content that is allowed on Instagram’s platforms and do not breach its Community Guidelines, but “may not be eligible for recommendations.”This includes “content that may depict violence, such as people fighting … that may be sexually explicit or suggestive, such as pictures of people in see-through clothing [and] that promotes the use of certain regulated products, such as tobacco or vaping products, adult products and services,...