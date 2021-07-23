Pokémon Unite turns monster battles into a team sport

The held items in Pokémon Unite passively increase certain stats of your Pokémon during a match. When you reach trainer level 10, you’ll be able to use three held items at once, increasing different aspects of your Pokémon during the match. What options you want to use is entirely up to you and the Pokémon you choose to take with you into a match. However, there are some notably stronger ones that we highly recommend you consider grabbing, especially because you have to purchase them from the Aeros Emporium to equip them. These are the best held items in Pokémon Unite.