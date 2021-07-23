Cancel
Simone Biles Does Her Own Hair and Makeup at the Olympics Because What Can't She Do?

Cover picture for the articleWhether she's on or off the gymnastics floor, Simone Biles always looks stunning. At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, she showed off her pride for Team USA by wearing patriotic-themed eyeliner on the competition floor, and, more recently, she's shown us that she loves changing up her hair color every once in a while. Believe it or not, she doesn't always have a glam team by her side. In response to a question posted on her Instagram Stories during the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Games, the four-time Olympic Gold medalist revealed that all athletes participating in the Tokyo Games are doing their own hair and makeup.

