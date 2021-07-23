The legislation would boost information sharing among businesses and federal institutions.
Small businesses hit with cyberattacks may soon get a helping hand from the federal government. A bipartisan bill introduced this week by House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY) and Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) is aimed at increasing information-sharing between small businesses and the federal government. While the full text of measure H.R. 4513 has not been made available, both of the bill's co-sponsors released statements that offer an early glimpse of what's to come.www.inc.com
