Thibodaux, LA

Man dies after going into Bayou as boat began taking on water

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 9 days ago
A 71-year-old Thibodaux man passed away Thursday after his boat took on water and he ended up struggling to stay afloat in Grand Bayou.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, John Sutton was in a boat and following another vessel when his boat began to take on water. Sutton ended up in the Bayou and was struggling to stay afloat.

The LDWF said Sutton was not wearing a lifejacket. The person in the other boat turned around to help and actually brought Sutton to the bank where he began to perform CPR and called for help.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office got to the scene and took over the CPR, but were unable to revive Sutton. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

The LDWF said it will investigate why Sutton's vessel began to take on water in the first place.

WWL

WWL

