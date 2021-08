With most Newark students heading into the new school year unvaccinated against COVID-19, the city will start giving shots in schools, Mayor Ras Baraka said Friday. Newark will “pass a policy” allowing parents to grant permission for their children to get vaccinated, Baraka said on Facebook Live, without elaborating on the proposed policy. Those children will then get the shots in school, sparing families from having to travel to clinics. If the plan works, it also will increase the city’s low youth vaccination rate.