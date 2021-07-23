How Has Content Marketing Changed During the Pandemic?
2020 was challenging for many companies. Enterprises that have switched faster than competitors survived isolation and stimulated income growth. Quick adaptation to the new conditions has also accelerated e-commerce increase because many consumers moved from real to virtual shopping. To facilitate this problem, companies launched a digitalization process: small companies created communities on social networks and began to sell online, while giant companies improved the integration of their apps. All this has changed the market forever.www.baltimorenews.net
Comments / 0