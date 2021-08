Last year, U.S. home sales and prices soared at their fastest pace in 14 years. On a local level, we’ve seen unprecedented demand and low inventory and soaring prices. Over the last 12 months, Jackson County existing home prices increased by almost 27% and Josephine County saw prices jump by 28%. Home prices have gone up steadily since 2013, but we haven’t seen this amount of yearly price appreciation since 2005. Jackson County’s median home price is now approaching $400,000—yes, $400,000. It wasn’t very long ago that we were waiting for the median home price to hit $300,000!