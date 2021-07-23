U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Meets With Regional Law Enforcement Leaders

CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday morning, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with local enforcement teams involved in the Chicago Regional Strike Force.

It aims to chase down illegal weapons before they make it to the streets.

“I’m not here from Washington to tell you what to do, I’m here from Washington to find out what we can do to help,” Garland said.

Chicago police have recovered nearly seven thousand illegal guns, a 25 % increase from last year.

But, community leaders say increased resources for law enforcement alone won’t be enough.

Pastor Ira Acree says more resources and money should go to fixing the root causes of violence, including a lack of jobs and a lack of hope.