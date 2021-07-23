Cancel
NBA

Bulls hope to engage fans with new NFT initiative

Posted by 
NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chicago Bulls are dipping their toe into the NFT game. On Wednesday, July 26, the organization will begin a six-day rollout of its first NFT collection, titled “The Bulls Legacy Collection.” The collection features a total of 567 “non-fungible tokens” — in other words, digital art pieces — modeled after each of the franchise’s six championship rings and replete with an identifying code to ensure each token’s uniqueness.

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

