Bulls hope to engage fans with new NFT initiative
The Chicago Bulls are dipping their toe into the NFT game. On Wednesday, July 26, the organization will begin a six-day rollout of its first NFT collection, titled “The Bulls Legacy Collection.” The collection features a total of 567 “non-fungible tokens” — in other words, digital art pieces — modeled after each of the franchise’s six championship rings and replete with an identifying code to ensure each token’s uniqueness.www.nbcsports.com
