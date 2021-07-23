Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

6 Salty Canadian Snacks To Try Right Now

By Chatelaine
chatelaine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor three weeks, workers at the Frito-Lay factory in Topeka, Kansas have been on strike. The reasons they cite are upsetting, including 84-hour workweeks, mandatory overtime, months without even one day off and factory temperatures that sometimes hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Their parent company, PepsiCo, has disputed the claims, but workers are still off the job, and have asked customers to support them by boycotting Frito-Lay and PepsiCo products.

www.chatelaine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belleville, KS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
City
Toronto, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Snacks#Corn Chips#Canadian#Food Drink#The Frito Lay#Pepsico#Rold Gold Smartfood#Frito Lay#Ont#British#Columbia#Ckie#Sweet Salty Kettle Corn#Que Pasa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Canada
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipestimeoutdubai.com

6 top avocado toasts to try, right now

If there's a dish you'll see on pretty much every breakfast menu across Dubai its avocado on toast. Yes, we know it's just as easy to whip up at home, but can you really make it as pretty and tasty as the pros?. Looking for the tastiest toasts about? Whether...
Food & Drinksliquor.com

9 Spritzes to Try Right Now

It's unlikely you've let the last several summers pass by without sampling an Aperol Spritz. The bubbly orange cocktail has had a ubiquitous presence on bar and restaurant menus, at backyard parties, and more. But the Spritz as a category encompasses so much more than the omnipresent orange cocktail. Its...
Food & Drinksbestproducts.com

Reese’s Is Now Making a Crunchy Version of Its Snack Cakes

One argument that will probably never be settled? The battle of creamy versus crunchy peanut butter. If you prefer the crunch, you’re going to be excited about Hershey’s latest innovation: Reese’s Crunchy Snack Cakes. If this treat is looking familiar, you’re probably thinking of the Reese’s Snack Cakes that came...
Food & Drinks1069morefm.com

69% of Americans Have Snack Food on Them Right Now?

If Monty Hall was alive, and he walked up to random people and asked if they had a can of Pringles on them, seven in 10 people might say yes. According to a new poll, Americans love snacks so much that 69% of people say they always bring some kind of snack with them when they’re on-the-go.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

The 20 best snacks to try in Melbourne

Melbourne may not have a street food culture, but, boy, do we love our snacks. Snacks are so commonplace that when we're shopping for food at a market it's impossible not to grab a borek or half a dozen oysters. Snacks are the perfect companion to your shop or to...
Grocery & Supermaketmashed.com

Dill Pickle Fans At Aldi Need To Try These Cashew Snack Packs

How do you feel about dill pickles, or, more specifically, all things dill pickle-flavored? What about cashews, do you like those as well? If the answer to both of these questions is a resounding "Yes!!" then we're pleased to be the bearer of good tidings. It seems your ship (well, probably more like a truck) has come in, and you should set sail for Aldi ASAP.
RecipesSentinel & Enterprise

The right sandwich for right now

Hello from New York Times headquarters! I’m writing from the office, where I am for the first time since COVID banished me to my home, which I know makes me fortunate. But, wow, I felt stress pangs as I left the house. How will I make dinner when I’ll be commuting more often?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mix 103.9

For a Satisfying, Low-Carb Healthy Snack, Try Pili Nuts

When you think of typical snacks, chips and cookies come to mind, which can sabotage your healthiest diet intentions faster than ripping open the bag. But for anyone who wants to snack on a low-carb, healthy whole food snack, high in heart-healthy fat that keep you feeling fuller longer, try pili nuts. These nuts offer energy that is both healthy and diet-friendly, since, with 93 percent fat, pili nuts are higher in healthy fat than any other whole-food on the planet, making them a choice for low-carb or keto dieters who want to eat more fat than carbs.
RecipesGarden & Gun

Salty Dog Icebox Pie

Last Thanksgiving, chef Ashley Christensen; her wife, Kaitlyn Goalen; and several of Raleigh’s most talented and charitable chefs served a beautiful restaurant-level meal for 250 people at Shepherd’s Table Soup Kitchen. “It was really special—one of my favorite moments of the year,” says Christensen, the owner of Poole’s Diner and several more restaurants in Raleigh and coauthor with Goalen of the new cookbook It’s Always Freezer Season. “Food has always been, to me, a way to connect and make folks feel considered.” The book is all about helping home cooks make the most of one of the best tools in the kitchen, the freezer, and it’s full of dishes that you can stash away for when you need them, like this Salty Dog Icebox Pie, one of Christensen’s favorites for sharing. “If I bring you a strawberry pie, which I love, you probably need to eat it pretty quickly,” she says. “This pie has a longer life without compromise because of how the curd sets.” There’s no compromising on the flavors, either. Inspired by a Salty Dog cocktail (vodka or gin and fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice served in a glass with a salted rim), it’s made with a grapefruit curd filling that’s perfectly balanced by a saltine crust. As Christensen says, “It’s kind of like having a drink and dessert with a neighbor.”
chatelaine.com

Three refreshing wine-based cocktails for your next patio hang

The Winemaker’s House Merlot, Rosé, and Sauvignon Blanc star in three deliciously fresh—and easy to make!—drinks. From a flavourful sangria to a thirst-quenching berry granita (a frozen beverage made of shaved ice), these cocktails recipes will make hosting a breeze. 1. Grapefruit Sparkler. The Winemaker’s House sauvignon blanc is crisp...
RestaurantsNJ.com

The best and worst restaurant chains in the U.S., according to customers

Chick-fil-A was named the top restaurant chain in the United States, beating out other fast-food competitors, according to the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) restaurant report. This is the seventh straight year the chicken chain has taken the No. 1 spot in the fast-food restaurant industry rankings. Chick-fil-A scored...
RestaurantsPosted by
Reuters

Burger King U.S. sales power Restaurant Brands' results beat

July 30 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO), beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Friday, as Americans spent more at its Burger King outlets after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. U.S.-listed stock of the Toronto, Ontario-based restaurant chain rose 4% as it also said it would repurchase about...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Just Launched These New Tacos

Taco Bell is known for having a dynamic menu. The chain regularly adds new items, removes and replaces older ones, and continues to bring back past favorites. For example, the company recently brought back the super popular Nacho Fries. On the other hand, Mexican Pizza seems to have gotten the boot permanently, at least for the time being.
Food & DrinksInvestopedia

Who Are McDonald’s Main Competitors?

McDonald’s (MCD) is probably the biggest name in the fast-food industry. It has a lengthy history of innovation and offers quick meals that are relatively inexpensive. Thanks to extensive marketing, McDonald’s is also one of the most recognizable brands in the world. As consumer tastes evolve, restaurants like McDonald's find...
Hampton, SCaugustachronicle.com

Salty Southern delight

The other day I bought a bag of boiled peanuts and one of them cute little Cokes in the glass bottle at the Hampton Exxon station and started eating right in the parking lot. But by the time I had reached the Varnville Exxon, less than three miles away, I had to pull over and buy another bag to hold me over until I got home.
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

Chocolate-Lovers MUST Try the Latest DFB Snack Hack in Disney World!

Okay, so y’all know us — we love combining Disney World snacks to make a brand new snack. We are all about hacking our Disney food!. We’ve hacked Disney food to make a Mickey Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich with Peanut Butter Sauce, a Coconut Dole Whip Churro Sundae, a Nutella Fresh Fruit Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich, a Num Num Cookie Sundae, and more! Mixing and combining flavors is SO much fun!
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy