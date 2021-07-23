The Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2021

In March, Chloë Sevigny casually revealed that she and the art gallery director Siniša Mačković had at that point been married for a full year, having opted for a laidback ceremony at city hall. Fast forward a few months, and like pretty much everything Sevigny touches, eschewing publicity is now a trend among celebrity newlyweds. Of the couples who do share photos of their intimate ceremonies, many have made like Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez and done so after the fact. With vaccinations on the rise, though, some are starting to open back up. Gwen Stefani, for one, didn’t shy from sharing a bevy of photos of her bridal cowboy stilettos. See them for yourself, and keep track of the couples who join her and Blake Shelton in making things official, here.