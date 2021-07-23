Cancel
Relationships

The Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2021

Cover picture for the articleIn March, Chloë Sevigny casually revealed that she and the art gallery director Siniša Mačković had at that point been married for a full year, having opted for a laidback ceremony at city hall. Fast forward a few months, and like pretty much everything Sevigny touches, eschewing publicity is now a trend among celebrity newlyweds. Of the couples who do share photos of their intimate ceremonies, many have made like Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez and done so after the fact. With vaccinations on the rise, though, some are starting to open back up. Gwen Stefani, for one, didn’t shy from sharing a bevy of photos of her bridal cowboy stilettos. See them for yourself, and keep track of the couples who join her and Blake Shelton in making things official, here.

Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Musictalentrecap.com

Carson Daly Spills Details About Blake Shelton’s Tearful Wedding Song for Gwen Stefani

None of us #Shefani fans were invited to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding this weekend, but Carson Daly was. We’re all living vicariously through him now. The Voice host did spill some major details about the big day that is now not-so-secretive. The Today Show literally gave Carson his own segment to talk about everything that happened at the couple’s wedding.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Signed An Ironclad Prenup Before Getting Married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally got married on Saturday during a small intimate ceremony at his Oklahoma ranch after signing an iron-clad prenup. “Gwen is worth around $150 million while Blake is worth around $100 million. Both have been married before and both have experienced very ugly divorces. Which explains why this time they both wanted to have a prenup,” sources tell Radar.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Luke Bryan Has 'Embarrassing' Wedding Gift For Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan has something special in store for his newlywed friends Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Speaking with PEOPLE about Rise Before Sunrise, his new digital series with Fendt, the country titan, 45, said that he has an "embarrassing" gift that he plans on giving to the married couple. "I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world," he said about their intimate Oklahoma nuptials, before confessing that he has "started [his] mental wedding gift soirée.” "I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there," he continued. "They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Stuns in Sheer Silver Dress, Asks Blake Shelton to Get in the Photo Next Time

It turns out that country music star Blake Shelton is not a big fan of the camera. But that doesn’t stop his wife, Gwen Stefani, from posting photos of herself. Life is pretty dang good right now for both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The two music stars officially tied the knot back on July 3. The happy couple kept their wedding small, however. That news did come as a little bit of a surprise to some fans, given the high-profile status of both Shelton and Stefani. There were roughly 40 family members and friends who made the trip out to Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma for the ceremony. That number even includes Stefani’s three sons who she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. Her sons are Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.
Celebritiesmix1079.com

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Two Week Anniversary With New Wedding Photo

Gwen Stefani celebrated her two-week wedding anniversary with a new wedding photo she posted to social media. The black and white photo shows Stefani and Shelton from behind while standing in front of officiate and The Voice host, Carson Daly. “Happy 2 week anniversary @blakeshelton,” Stefani captioned the photo. The...
YogaPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Trash-Talking Wedding Plans, Adam Levine Apparently Did Not Attend Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani finally got married on July 3, and there was an appropriate Voice reunion as they tied the knot. After all, they met thanks to their roles as coaches on The Voice, so it was only fitting that another Voice figure attend and even officiate the wedding. But despite what fans might have expected, it wasn't their fellow former Voice coach Adam Levine who turned up despite all his commentary and even jokingly trash-talking of the nuptials.

