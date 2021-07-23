PokerStars Maintains Market Dominance in Pennsylvania Online Poker, Latest Market Data Reveals
The two newest online poker operators in Pennsylvania grew their revenue in June and continued to chip away at PokerStars PA’s lead in market share, albeit slowly. But increased revenue from BetMGM PA and Borgata PA were not enough to offset lower earnings from PokerStars. Consequently, revenue from the state’s three online poker rooms fell 7% month-on-month to $2.4 million, data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) show.pokerfuse.com
