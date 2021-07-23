Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

My Husband Sexted Me While Our Son Was Using My Phone

By Jamilah Lemieux
Slate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 14-year-old son’s phone broke a few days ago and the other night, when I had already fallen asleep, he used my phone to play games. My husband, who has been gone on business for over three weeks, sent some naughty texts during that time window. I know my son saw these messages because he blocked his dad. He has barely spoken to me in two days. I’m embarrassed, and I’m not sure what to say to him. My husband says to let it go, that he’ll be over it soon, but what if he’s not? Or am I overreacting?

slate.com

Comments / 24

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Exercise#Mining Equipment#Your Son#Care And Feeding#Slate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I silently mouthed to my husband, ‘We have a little girl.’ At that moment, we became parents.’: Adoptive mom of 4 shares journey

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We never imagined we would lose a son. When we began the adoption process, we hoped to build a family. We did not anticipate the heartache and brokenness. How our lives would be upended, rearranged, and unraveled. We missed the bigger picture.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

The love is gone after 29 years of marriage, but they still live together

Need relationship advice? Submit your questions for Meredith here. Q. I have been married for 29 years and have three wonderful, grown-up children. Unfortunately, my wife and I have grown apart. We do respect one another and enjoy each other’s company — most of the time. While we still live together, we do give each other space and occasionally “do our own things” separately with friends and family. We have given each other permission to date other people, although neither of us has.
Relationships101wkqx.com

Mom Accidentally Takes the Wrong Child at a Grocery Store!

“Sorry to bother you, ma’am, but that’s my baby.” is how we imagine this conversation went. @brotherhqWell this is embarrassing. 😅😭 #parents #parentsoftiktok #kids #babies #babiesoftiktok #oops #fail #hilarious #sorry (Via: @HolyCow_Inc/Twitter) Parenting is such a hard job, but this ranks on the Mount Rushmore of parenting fails.
KidsPosted by
The US Sun

Mum fumes after school nurse calls her daughter, four, ‘overweight’ and blames her ‘unhealthy’ lunchbox

A MUM was left fuming after her daughter's school nurse said she was overweight and insisted she pack healthier options in her lunchbox. The Australian woman shared a snap of the four-year-old's packed lunch online which included home-made sausage rolls, yoghurt, vegetable sticks, fruit and cheese with crackers - which left other parents questioning the harsh remark.
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

Harriette Cole: My friend told me what my husband did years ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my husband tried to grope my best friend a few years ago when we were visiting her. I am so embarrassed. She said he was drunk when he did it. We were all at a party at her house hanging out together, and apparently when he got drunk, he went overboard. She never told me, she said, because she didn’t want to wreck our visit. She is so thoughtful.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘As my daughter and I ran along a back country road, we passed a man. ‘She’s setting the pace for you.’ ‘Something clicked.’: Emotional moment reminds mom to let go

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Yesterday morning as my daughter and I were running, along a back country road, she went a few steps ahead. As I fell in line behind her, I watched her powerful stride take the lead.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Decides to Get Rid Of Wife's Cat Whom He Hates

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a man and his wife's cat. The man hated the animal so much that he made a decision to devise a means of getting rid of it. One day a man drove a cat to a park 20 blocks away from his home. The cat belonged to his wife, and it happened that this young man despised the little animal so much he decided to get rid of him.
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

When She Discovered Why Her Kids Snuck To The Neighbors, She Began To Cry

[COMMUNICATED] Hinda Ley stood silently in her Jerusalem apartment. The sun beat down mercilessly on her through the small dusty window as she buried her head into her siddur like a child into its mother’s comforting shoulder. Please, Hashem. Help me make a chasunah for Raizel Sara. She’s always been...

Comments / 24

Community Policy