Getting your boys to an age where they will actually keep their pants on is a big accomplishment. And now that you’ve reached that point, it’s time to find functional, affordable pants that they might even like to wear. Boys' pants come in all shapes and sizes, and different ones are better for different situations. Your son will likely need a comfortable pair of pants to wear around the house, one for activities, one for dressy occasions, and a good pair of jeans. Or, maybe he wants a closet full of sweats. Either way, if you're looking for a fresh pair for your little guy, this list is a great place to start. Check out some of our favorite options.