This N.J. police department launched a TikTok and it blew up in a matter of months

The number of homes on the market in New Jersey is at a historic low. And the low inventory is one of the biggest factors fueling the residential real estate market. “Low inventory creates buyer frenzy, and then paired with historically low interest rates,” said Robert White, of Coldwell Banker Spring Lake and president-elect of New Jersey Realtors. “Low interest rates bring more buyers into the picture. They’re all rushing to take advantage of the low interest rates but they’re having trouble finding a place because of demand and houses are listed at one price and then sell for $20,000, $30,000, $50,000 or even $100,000 over asking. So they’re being shut out. And it all comes back to the low inventory.”