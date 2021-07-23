Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, NJ

This N.J. police department launched a TikTok and it blew up in a matter of months

By Steven Rodas
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Camden went viral in 2020. Videos of a Black Lives Matter protest — where Camden County police officers marched alongside residents following the murder of George Floyd — garnered hundreds of thousands of views when the department and a city official posted it on Twitter and Facebook. Pop star Nick Jonas, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver and former President Barrack Obama were among those who praised the city’s display of unity.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
137K+
Followers
65K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Camden County, NJ
Government
County
Camden County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
John Oliver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Hispanic#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Real EstatePosted by
NJ.com

The 25 N.J. towns where it’s become the hardest to find a house

The number of homes on the market in New Jersey is at a historic low. And the low inventory is one of the biggest factors fueling the residential real estate market. “Low inventory creates buyer frenzy, and then paired with historically low interest rates,” said Robert White, of Coldwell Banker Spring Lake and president-elect of New Jersey Realtors. “Low interest rates bring more buyers into the picture. They’re all rushing to take advantage of the low interest rates but they’re having trouble finding a place because of demand and houses are listed at one price and then sell for $20,000, $30,000, $50,000 or even $100,000 over asking. So they’re being shut out. And it all comes back to the low inventory.”
LawPosted by
NJ.com

What makes a power of attorney legal in N.J.?

Q. I’m finding conflicting information on what’s needed for a durable power of attorney in New Jersey. Can you explain what’s needed with witnesses and whether any notarization can be done in a different state?. — Confused. A. We’re glad you asked. A power of attorney is an important document...
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Arrest made in slaying of transgender woman in Trenton, prosecutor says

Authorities have charged a Trenton man with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in the city’s West Ward. Daniel L. Smith, 36, is charged with murder and related firearms offenses for the early Friday shooting of Shaquil Loftin, 23. Trenton police officers responding to a reporting shooting at a house on Kelsey Avenue found Loftin shot in the face at about 4:40 a.m.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Fascinations Grand Chorus builds on ‘tradition of horror’ with ‘Terror in the Night: Act Two’

Fascinations Grand Chorus have a thing for horror movies and Wildwood. The Jersey City-based duo of dueling songwriters Stephanie Cupo and Andrew Pierce will be releasing the second installment in their “Terror in the Night” album in three acts on Aug. 6, through Silent Stereo Records, and it continues their exploration of these spheres through their polished indie pop.
Posted by
NJ.com

Former U.S. senator: Murphy got the bear hunt issue right | Opinion

By ending the annual New Jersey bear hunt, the Murphy administration has confirmed the judgments of Governors Christine Todd Whitman, Jim McGreevey and Jon Corzine. It’s the right decision. The most important things to know about the bear hunt sanctioned by the Fish and Wildlife Council are that it isn’t...
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

30-year-old man shot and killed in Trenton, cops investigating

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old Mercer County man, who was found dead in Trenton early Sunday morning, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Daquan Basnight of Ewing was found dead on the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue shortly after the ShotSpotter gunshot system detected multiple rounds...
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Make sure N.J. eviction buffers work smoothly | Editorial

“Let Gloucester County pay your rent” was the eye-catching headline on a press release that county officials sent out to publicize its pandemic-related rental assistance program. Unfortunately, the release was dated July 21, and a nationwide moratorium on many evictions was set to expire 10 days later — yesterday, in...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man wanted in fatal shooting of Jersey City mother of 4 surrenders

The Jersey City man wanted for the fatal shooting of a mother of four has surrendered to authorities, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Mark Stewart, 26, turned himself in to Homicide Unit detectives at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The prosecutor’s office on Friday announced Stewart’s arrest warrant and released his photo to news outlets.
Brigantine, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Middle fingers, servers in tears. How N.J. pandemic dining got ugly.

Once the middle fingers started flying, Stacey Chiarolanza knew she had to do something. The owner of Aunt B’s Ice Cream in Brigantine posted on social media in mid July, and in the shop itself, asking customers to be more patient — moreover to stop harassing and throwing garbage at her largely teen-aged staff — as the shop dealt with long lines and favorite flavors out of stock.
Westville, NJPosted by
NJ.com

4 dead in crash outside N.J. car dealership

Four people were killed Saturday night when a car struck a utility pole in South Jersey, authorities said. Westville Police Chief William Whinna confirmed the single-car collision in town to NJ Advance Media early Sunday morning. Police officials later confirmed the crash took place after 9 p.m. in front of...
Warren County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

It’s National Night Out time, and these officials want to hit all their local parties

National Night Out celebrations return Tuesday to the Lehigh Valley region, and officials in Warren County are going to try to hit all of the parties in their jurisdiction. The idea of National Night Out is to build relationships, under relaxed conditions, between residents, police and other emergency responders. The free annual events generally involve food, giveaways, law enforcement demonstrations and rescue apparatus displays.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

An obscure federal agency could decide the future of a Jersey City park

For years, Jersey City has been embroiled in a battle over the Embankment, a line of six elevated blocks running through the city’s Historic Downtown. City officials envision the former rail line becoming a linear walking park, the city’s answer to New York’s High Line. But railroad company Conrail, the onetime owner of the land, is trying to unload it to a private developer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy