On Thursday, the SEC made it official, inviting Texas and Oklahoma to join - in 2025, after the Big 12 media rights expire. Steve Spurrier took a break from golf long enough to issue this classic Spurrier line: “I can understand Texas jumping over. They get to play Texas A&M again. They get to, they can’t win the Big 12 anyway. I think they’ve only won two in the last 30 years or so. So I can see Texas jumping over—more money, playing A&M, this, that and the other.”