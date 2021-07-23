Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

4 Hacks That Will Keep You Cool Without the AC

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hotter it gets the more tempting it becomes to crank up the AC. Instead, there are plenty of ways to hack the chill. The simplest thing is to keep your blinds closed. 30% of unwanted heat comes from your windows. Better yet get blackout curtains. Consumer Reports recommends neutral colored curtains with white plastic backings. Hack your fan with a faux sea breeze. Fill a mixing bowl with ice or an ice pack and angle it in front of a large fan so the air whips off the ice in a extra misty state. Also set your ceiling fans to rotate counter-clockwise in the summer which creates a wind chill breeze effect. Swap out your sheets. Cotton is a smarter move this time of year it breathes easier and stays cooler. Buy yourself a buckwheat pillow or two. The hulls have a natural air space between them that don’t hold on to heat even in a packed pillow case. If that’s not enough, consider getting a cooling pad to put under your head. These are called chillows. For feet, freeze a water bottle and put at the foot of your bed, You can also try misting your sheets or try putting them in the freezer before bedtime for a chill out.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Hacks#Ice Pack#Ac#Cotton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Woman's World

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

8 Things You Should Never Put in the Washing Machine

The washing machine takes a beating. We toss in loads of dirty clothes, pour in some soap and hit the start button. It’s all too easy to set it and forget it. Both the washing machine and clothes are expensive, however, and deserve to be treated properly. That’s why there are some things that should never be put in the washing machine. Have you made the mistake of putting any of these items in there?
LifestyleAlbany Times Union (blog)

4 Things to Look For Before You Check Into a Hotel Room

When deciding on a hotel room to stay in, there’s only so much research you can do online. Reading reviews and looking at pictures of the rooms are a good starting point, but some things you just won’t know until you’re there to see it yourself. Although the receptionist might give you your hotel room key, there’s nothing stopping you from walking right back out if the room isn’t up to your standards.
ElectronicsIslands Sounder

AeroCool Portable AC Reviews: Aero Cool Air Cooler Worth It?

Summer is a time where folks get to enjoy the sun’s warmth. Whether it is on the beach, on a balcony, or even in the house, it does not matter as long as one is getting a feel of the natural heat. Even with that being said, there are times where the heat is “too much,” and you need to cool off. An excellent way of cooling off is by using a portable AC.
Lifestyleseattlerefined.com

The hot tub you can take with you everywhere you go

Are you looking for a way to have fun, socialize, and get healthier this summer? It's challenging to think of something that checks all of those boxes at once, but lucky for you, you don't have to leave your home to find it. Evergreen Softub is the largest distributor of...
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

Too Hot to Sleep? This Bedding Will Keep You Cool at Night

It’s hard to stay comfortable at night when the numbers tick upward on the thermometer. Everything from the mattress to the duvet and sheets affect the bed’s breathability. And breathability matters. It’s what determines how well heat and moisture circulate. Anything that traps heat (or moisture) could leave sweat trickling...
ApparelUS Magazine

These 17 Unbelievably Comfortable Beach Dresses Can Keep You Cool in the Heat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The summer isn’t over just yet! There’s still plenty of time left to organize a last-minute trip to the beach before the season ends. The perfect beach dress is an absolute must for any oceanside outing, and we’ve rounded up all of the best styles for you to shop!
LifestyleApartment Therapy

This Wall-Mounted Toilet Brush Saves Space in My Tiny Bathroom and Is Better Than All the Others I’ve Tried

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The process of picking out a toilet brush is usually a pretty thoughtless task. After all, cleaning the toilet isn’t the most coveted household task on the chore list. So as long as it looks like it’ll do what it’s supposed to, a toilet brush is pretty much a grab-and-go buy. Never once have I thought that the cleaning tool could add to my bathroom aesthetic. However, I came to rethink my blasé attitude toward the everyday toilet brush when I saw a silicone version on Overstock that can be mounted to the wall, no hardware required.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

5 hacks to cool down your home in a heatwave

Struggling to beat the heat? With the UK heatwave continuing to surge, keeping cool at home can be a challenge. Whether you need some tips for sleeping at night or are working remotely, there are lots of clever ways to survive the scorching sun. To help you out, TikTok user...
Travelourcommunitynow.com

3 Hacks to Make Your Travel This Summer That Much More Pleasant

Summer is the time for vacations, an opportunity to head to the beach or a new exotic destination. But it also means time at the airport and on planes. It can often mean crowds, and cramped spaces, and general hurriedness and discomfort. It doesn’t have to, though. Here are three hacks to utilize when you travel this summer that will keep you on time, less stressed, and feeling good.
LifestylePosted by
Reader's Digest

15 Lightweight Comforters That Will Keep You Cool All Night

Summer is here, which means warmer days (and nights!) are upon us. The heat makes it challenging for many people to sleep, especially when their favorite winter comforter starts to feel less cozy and more suffocating. If that scenario sounds familiar, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a comforter on your bed at all—it just means you should switch to a lightweight comforter instead.
Behind Viral VideosABC News

Frozen foil pan hack is perfect to keep things cool all summer

Summer entertaining just got even easier. Single-use, dispensable foil entertaining pans now have a dual purpose to keep everything from fresh veggies to shrimp cocktail perfectly chilled in the summer heat. The latest TikTok hack from Shannon McNitt, @livingonlife101 on TikTok garnered over 1 million views for her inventive icy...
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

These Scrub Brushes Can Tackle Anything Stuck on Your Pots and Pans—and Look Great While Doing It

Some of us would rather scrub the toilets, do every bit of laundry, and take out the trash—twice—than do the dishes. But unfortunately, the distaste you may have for gross stuck-on food and grimy sponges won't make those pots and pans sitting in the sink disappear. To make tackling piles of dishes more bearable (and much easier), it's time to trade in your sponges for a set of sturdy, eco-friendly brushes.
Interior Designyourhomestyle.uk

How to keep your house cool in summer heat

If you’re feeling the heat, your home may not be the soothing sanctuary you’re craving. Most British houses and flats are built to retain heat rather than let it escape – cosy in the winter, but a sweaty nightmare on the warmest days of the year!. Read on for some...
TravelPopSugar

Finally Get Comfy on a Flight With These Amazing Travel Pillows

With the excitement of your upcoming adventure, imminent jet lag, and seats that seem to be getting smaller and smaller, it can feel impossible to to sleep on an airplane. Unless you are one of the lucky few who can fall asleep anywhere, you probably need a little extra help to get that much-needed travel rest. Behold the wonder of travel pillows! With unique designs, soft padding, and ergonomic support, travel pillows are better than ever. A great travel pillow on a long flight can be the difference between waking every half hour with neck pain and a few hours of restful slumber. Shop the best travel pillows in the slides ahead to help you soar straight to dreamland. The best part? They start at just $17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy