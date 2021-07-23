4 Hacks That Will Keep You Cool Without the AC

The hotter it gets the more tempting it becomes to crank up the AC. Instead, there are plenty of ways to hack the chill. The simplest thing is to keep your blinds closed. 30% of unwanted heat comes from your windows. Better yet get blackout curtains. Consumer Reports recommends neutral colored curtains with white plastic backings. Hack your fan with a faux sea breeze. Fill a mixing bowl with ice or an ice pack and angle it in front of a large fan so the air whips off the ice in a extra misty state. Also set your ceiling fans to rotate counter-clockwise in the summer which creates a wind chill breeze effect. Swap out your sheets. Cotton is a smarter move this time of year it breathes easier and stays cooler. Buy yourself a buckwheat pillow or two. The hulls have a natural air space between them that don’t hold on to heat even in a packed pillow case. If that’s not enough, consider getting a cooling pad to put under your head. These are called chillows. For feet, freeze a water bottle and put at the foot of your bed, You can also try misting your sheets or try putting them in the freezer before bedtime for a chill out.