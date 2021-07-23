Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Alex Trebek Received Special Shout Out From Smokey the Bear on Would-Be 81st Birthday

By Leanne Stahulak
Fans and close friends of the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek have poured in with tributes to what would’ve been his 81st birthday yesterday.

After being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in 2019, Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020. The world mourned the loss of the television icon, who led “Jeopardy!” with poise, intelligence, and friendliness for 37 years.

During that time, Trebek met several celebrities and well-known faces who visited the game show’s stage. One such star was none other than Smokey Bear, who represents wildfire prevention.

Back in 2019, Smokey Bear was a category on “Jeopardy!” in celebration of his “75th birthday.” Trebek ended up taking a legendary photo with the icon in person on stage. Smokey Bear brought that photo back out yesterday in honor of what would’ve been Trebek’s 81st birthday.

“Thinking of my pal, the late Alex Trebek. Happy Birthday to the legend, we all miss you,” Smokey Bear wrote on Twitter.

Fans of both “Jeopardy!” and Smokey Bear commented on the post with supportive messages.

Twitter user Luke Keith said, “I’ll take ‘Best host ever’ for $2000, Smokey!”

Another user quote tweeted the message and captioned it, “two kings, one crown.”

Fan Shelly Sharp also quote tweeted the post and wrote, “Smokey Bear wishing Alex Trebek a happy birthday is the most wholesome content on the app today.”

‘Jeopardy!” Guest Hosts Wish the Iconic Host a Happy Birthday

Among those who wished Trebek a happy birthday were former guest hosts who tried to live up to the legacy he created on that stage. Many of the guest hosts expressed how difficult the job was and how incredible Trebek was for doing it so well.

Former Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen took the stage back in May as a “Jeopardy!” guest host. But he will always remember the relationship he formed with Trebek while being a contestant. He posted a sweet photo of him and Trebek hugging behind the contestant podium for Trebek’s birthday, along with a heartfelt message.

“As someone who made it up to the stage, I will say there is still no one who can truly hold a candle to the late great Alex Trebek,” Cohen wrote. “He is and will continue to be dearly missed in all our homes. Sending love to his family and loyal Jeopardy crew. Happy Birthday, Alex.”

“Big Bang Theory” actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik also celebrated Trebek’s birthday. She appeared as a guest host from the end of May into the beginning of June, and she wanted to pay her respects to the late longtime host on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to Alex Trebek, a legend who will never be forgotten,” Bialik wrote, posting a black and white photo of a young Alex Trebek with it.

