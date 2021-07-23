The Best Tabletop Magnifiers Keep You Focused on Your Work
Reduce eyestrain and increase your ability to execute precise, detailed work with a tabletop magnifier. Perfect for needlepoint, embroidery, illustration, beading, soldering, scrapbooking, and much more, a tabletop magnifier is a valuable tool for crafters of all ages and abilities—especially those who find themselves with a headache after sustained periods of work. Most magnifiers are equipped with LED lights and an adjustable arm, but beyond that the variations are many. Browse our selection of the best options below.www.artnews.com
