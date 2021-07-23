Cancel
NBA

The Dream Take breaks down free agency scenarios, late draft chatter

By Jeremy_Brener
The Dream Shake
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Brown and Ray Lucas preview what the Houston Rockets could do in free agency and continue discussions on what the team will do during next week’s all-important NBA Draft. The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download. Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyBrener. Follow Michael on Twitter: @BSWPodcast_MB.

