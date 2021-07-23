Let Tom Hanks introduce you to the new, non-racist Cleveland baseball team name

The Cleveland Indians will finally change their name next season. The team has opted to become the Cleveland Guardians, and announced the move in a video voiced by noted Oakland A’s peanut vendor and former Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival intern Tom Hanks. The video—which was also scored by Akron, Ohio natives The Black Keys—underscores the team’s storied history, with Hanks saying, “We remember those moments as we move forward with change. Together we stand with all who understand what it means to be born and built from The Land. Because this is the city we love and the game we believe in and together we are all Cleveland Guardians.”