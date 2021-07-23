Cancel
France Acquires Two Fragonard Paintings Thought to Be Missing for Centuries

France has added to its national collections two paintings by Jean-Honoré Fragonard that were thought to be missing until 2017. Both will now be displayed at the Musée Fabre in Montpellier. Titled Le Jeu de la Palette (The Paddle Game) and La Bascule (The Seesaw), both ca. 1760-65, they feature...

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

