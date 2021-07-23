France Acquires Two Fragonard Paintings Thought to Be Missing for Centuries

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ANOTHER TRAGEDY AT THE VESSEL. On Thursday, a teenager jumped to his death from Thomas Heatherwick‘s giant Manhattan sculpture while visiting with family, the New York Daily News reports. It is the fourth suicide at the structure, which adopted new safety measures earlier this year. “We thought we did everything that would really prevent this,” Stephen Ross, the work’s developer, told the Daily Beast. Lowell Kern, chair of Community Board 4, told the website that “is just not true. They could have raised the height of the barriers, and that would have prevented this tragedy.” The attraction will be closed, Ross said, while staffers decide whether to reopen it. In other Heatherwick news, the designer said he is not working on a U.K. Covid memorial . Recent reports had him meeting with officials about such a project. In a statement obtained by Dezeen, his studio said, “As designers who have experience creating moments of national significance, we were approached in an advisory capacity.”