Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 1234 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Madawaska Lake, or 7 miles southwest of Van Buren, moving south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Van Buren, Mapleton, Washburn, Woodland, Madawaska Lake, Loring, New Sweden, Connor, Castle Hill, Perham, Caswell, Wade, Stockholm, Hamlin, Westmanland and Cyr Plantation. This includes US Highway 1 between Caribou and Van Buren. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

