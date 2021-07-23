Cancel
College Sports

Gators RB Target Jaylon Glover Sets Commitment Date

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 9 days ago
Could Florida's recruiting drought on running backs meet its end soon?

A target that has recently surged up the Florida Gators recruiting board, Lake Gibson (Fla.) 2022 running back Jaylon Glover announced on Friday that he plans to make his college commitment official on August 6.

Glover was offered by Florida in June after impressing the coaching staff in a private workout. Glover was quick to unveil his top five schools after earning an offer from the Gators, including UF, Florida State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Utah.

"[Running backs coach Greg Knox] was saying that everything he's seen on film, I do it throughout the drill," Glover told AllGators following his UF visit and workout.

"He said my feet are very quick, light on the ground, I move really fast ... He just kept telling me 'Man, it's crazy. Things I've seen on film, you do right out here.' He was really happy. We ran a lot of routes and I didn't one ball, so he was really excited that I've got hands."

The 5-foot-7, 195-pound Polk County back has put together an outstanding 4,023 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns over the past three seasons on varsity for Lake Gibson, including a whopping 31 scores during his junior season. He's also added 26 receptions for 306 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Florida has not landed a running back pledge out of high school since the 2019 class when Nay'Quan Wright committed to the Gators. Knox intends to take two running backs in the 2022 class to replenish the team's depth and long-term outlook at the position, and Glover could certainly end up taking one of those spots.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

