I just got back to the radio station after attempting to get lunch. A trip that should have taken 20 minutes (if that) turned in to one hour. I first stopped at the Subway on Bristol Road in Burton. I parked, got out of the car and started walking toward the building. I tried one door, it was locked. No big, I walked toward a second door - also locked. There was a sign posted on the door that read something like due to lack of staff drive thru orders only. I wish now I would have taken a picture of it.