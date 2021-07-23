Investigators search for man stealing rental skid steers in South Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are searching for a man accused of stealing rental skid steers in both Lee County and the Miami-Dade area.

SWFL Crime Stoppers said the most recent incident happened earlier in July when a 2019 Bobcat skid steer was rented from a local business. The suspect intervened and intercepted the rental, posing as the person who ordered the equipment.

Detectives investigating the thefts said the man, who hasn’t been identified, is a suspect in multiple incidents throughout South Florida involving rental skid steers. He then sells them to people in different counties, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit an online tip.