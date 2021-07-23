Cancel
Todd County, KY

Todd Fiscal Court hears update on search for new treasurer

By Adam May
whopam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Fiscal Court made quick work of a routine agenda Friday morning and the process of hiring a new county treasurer will begin soon. Treasurer Tammy Robertson announced last month she’ll retire at the end of the year and Friday was the deadline to apply for the job. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield is establishing a committee to hire Robertson’s replacement and Magistrates Brent Spurlin and Jimmy Turner agreed to serve.

