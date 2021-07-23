Meghan McCain Spars With Co-Hosts Over Gun Rights on ‘The View’: “I Never Want to Be Lectured by People Who Don’t Own Guns”

Meghan McCain did not hold back on The View this morning when she insisted that the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol reflects the "dangerous" rhetoric of Americans calling to "defund the police." During a Hot Topics discussion about Tuesday's House Committee Hearing, McCain said that the riot serves as "a teachable moment" about the value of law enforcement officers, and she accused the left of "politicizing" the Capitol officers who testified before the committee. "When you're saying, 'Defund the police,' it's not just about cities," she said. "It's about places like the Capitol that are vulnerable."