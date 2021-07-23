Cancel
Meghan McCain Spars With Co-Hosts Over Gun Rights on ‘The View’: “I Never Want to Be Lectured by People Who Don’t Own Guns”

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan McCain Threatens to Quit Twitter on the Same Day She Leaves 'The View': "It's Become a Noticeably More Darker, Uglier Place" There was quite a bit of tension on today’s episode of The View as co-host Meghan McCain found herself at odds with her fellow talk show hosts on the matter of gun rights in America. McCain was visibly rubbed the wrong way as Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and the others took jabs at the NRA and the Second Amendment — but she wasn’t letting go of the argument without a few passive-aggressive comments of her own.

