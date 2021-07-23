CASE NO. 27-2021-DR-001262

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Petition for Dissolution of Marriage without Dependent or Minor Children has been filed against you. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to this action on Kenneth B. Reynolds, Esq., of Reynolds Law, PLLC., Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 6205 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34606, on or before 08/13/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court at Hernando County Courthouse, 20 N Main Street, Brooksville, Florida 34601, either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.