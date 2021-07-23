Cancel
Hernando County, FL

Notice of proposed construction

 9 days ago

RowStar, LLC would like to place on notice the proposed construction of an installation consisting of a 170 foot monopole tower known as RS Chassahowitzka located at 28°37’04.52” north latitude and -82°33’07.97” west longitude at the approximate vicinity of at near US-19, Brooksville, Hernando County, Florida 34614. If you have any concerns regarding historic properties that may be affected by this proposed undertaking, please contact: Miles Walz-Salvador, Lotis Environmental, LLC, at [email protected] or 6465 Transit Road - Suite 21, East Amherst, NY 14051-2232 or (716) 276-8707. In your response, please include the proposed undertaking’s location and a list of the historic resources that you believe to be affected along with their respective addresses or approximate locations.

