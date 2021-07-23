Myrtle Irene (Bunke) Otis, age 98, of Rushford, died peacefully surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, Wis., on July 21, 2021. A funeral service for Myrtle will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Highland Prairie Lutheran Church in Peterson, Minn. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford, as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Myrtle will be laid to rest by her husband in the Hart Lutheran Cemetery.