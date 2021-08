Please take notice Hide-Away Storage – Spring Hill located at 1000 Commercial Way, Spring Hill FL 34606 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the Facility by the below Occupants whom are in default at an Auction. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 8/11/2021 at 10:00AM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings.