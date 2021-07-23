Need to Know: 2021 NHL Entry Draft

Bruins hold seven picks, Buffalo to select first overall. BostonBruins.com - The Bruins are currently slated to have seven picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Friday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and continues with rounds 2-7 on Saturday (11 a.m. ET on NHL Network). Boston's first pick comes at No. 21 - which will actually be the 20th selection with Arizona forfeiting the 11th overall pick as a sanction for violating the NHL Combine Testing Policy in 2019-20.