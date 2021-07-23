CASE NO.: 27-2021-DR-001231

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR. IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF ALLAREIGH AMAYA ALVAREZ,. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Petition to Terminate Parental Rights Pending Adoption and Joint Petition for Adoption has been filed against you. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action on Kenneth B. Reynolds, Esq., of Reynolds Law, PLLC., Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 6205 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34606, on or before 8/10/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court at Hernando County’s Courthouse, 20 N Main Street, Brooksville, Florida 34601, either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in this petition.