The 11 Unlikeliest Members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel is at the center of Hollywood at this point, so it comes as no surprise that they assemble some of the biggest talent out (and even a few vets who you’d think were over big budget spectacles and closer to retirement) for their films, and now, series. And yet, there’s still a rarefied air of actor who, for one reason or another, just seems above being in a superhero property, especially now that they’ve become so ubiquitous. But the allure of Marvel is too great. Julia Louis-Dreyfus just tagged into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as a character that will soon go far beyond mere cameos if the source material is even halfway followed. To reiterate: Elaine is playing a key figure in Marvel’s next big picture story plans. In honor of her scene-stealing appearance in Black Widow, here’s a list of the craziest holy-shit cameo appearances and or full-on casting coups that have gone down during this last decade plus of Marvel.

