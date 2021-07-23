‘Ted Lasso’ Stars and Writer Explain Why Season 2 Takes Dani Rojas to the Dark Side
Football is life, but what the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere “Goodbye Earl” proposes is: what if it isn’t? The new season of TV’s most beloved feel-good hit defies expectations by opening with a dark turn of events. AFC Richmond’s joyful Forward Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) accidentally strikes the team’s greyhound mascot with a sharp hit, killing little Earl in front of an entire stadium of superstitious spectators. The horrible incident plunges Dani into despair. Worse, the star player loses his nerve and gets the dreaded “yips.”decider.com
