‘Ted Lasso’ Stars and Writer Explain Why Season 2 Takes Dani Rojas to the Dark Side

Thank goodness Ted Lasso is back. Nah, not really, but it truly is good to have a television show that almost always puts a smile on its audience’s face. Season 1, basically built off a commercial spot, not picked up by NBC, and finding a home on of all places, Apple TV, it’s increasingly becoming a cultural volcano. No question, Apple TV is why many still haven’t seen it, but the streaming service is banking on its “talk about it” or “have you seen” show bringing consumers to the pitch for training. The Emmy nominations won’t hurt either, although that kind of thing doesn’t mean what it used to in terms of the cultural zeitgeist.